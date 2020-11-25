Ahmed Patel's absence will leave huge void in lives of Congress people: Hardik Patel

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25 (Wednesday), his son Faisal confirmed.

Speaking to ANI, working president of Gujarat Congress, Hardik Patel said, "He helped my family when I was in jail for the movement I was leading.

For 4 decades he was at helm of major political affairs but was never a minister." "His absence will definitely leave a huge void in the lives of Congress people," he added.