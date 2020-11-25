Ahmed Patel's absence will leave huge void in lives of Congress people: Hardik Patel

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25 (Wednesday), his son Faisal confirmed.
Speaking to ANI, working president of Gujarat Congress, Hardik Patel said, "He helped my family when I was in jail for the movement I was leading.
For 4 decades he was at helm of major political affairs but was never a minister." "His absence will definitely leave a huge void in the lives of Congress people," he added.
Congress leader Kapil Sibal condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP and his party leader Ahmed Patel and said that the commitment Ahmed Patel had towards Congress cannot be seen in anyone else. "He was a kind, generous and thoughtful man. He kept the Congress Party together when in difficult times. He never demanded a post or a ministry. The commitment he had towards the party cannot be seen in anyone else," said Sibal.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25 (Wednesday), his son Faisal confirmed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to Ahmed Patel and tweeted-"Saddened by demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed the condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace."Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed grief over the demise of Ahmed Patel and tweeted, "His passing away leaves an immense void."Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences over the passing away of senior party leader Ahmed Patel and tweeted, "He was a tremendous asset." He was 71-year-old. Patel, was also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 01 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. On October 1, Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation. Congress president Sonia Gandhi paid tribute on death of Ahmed Patel and said, "In Shri Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to Congress. I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. Feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support."
