Watch: Tributes paid to fallen heroes at Rajputana Rifles’ Remembrance Day

DRDO hospital treating patients free of cost amid rising COVID cases in Delhi



As coronavirus cases in the national capital surge once again, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital continues to treat virus infected patients free of cost. This COVID hospital at Ulan Batar Marg is offering free treatment to patients. Presently, around 400 patients are undergoing treatment at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-built hospital, with rest of the beds vacant. A total of 2,300 patients have been discharged so far from the 1000-bedded hospital, after recovering from the disease. Colonel Nikahat Jahan, an anaesthesiologist and intensivist faculty from Armed Forces Medical College in Pune told ANI that they have seen a surge in cases in the last few days. Nikahat said, "Earlier, we were admitting about 30-40 patients in a day but now for the last five days, we have been admitting double the number. We have about 10 ventilators, 50 oxygen and 140 High-Dependency Unit (HDU) beds. We admit only moderate and severe patients. They come from Delhi hospitals, referred by other doctors. So far, we have treated about 2,300 patients." "Strict protocols are being followed while dealing with the patients, maintaining each other's safety. We are very strict about our infection prevention control measures," she added. Spread on over 25,000 sq m of the Indian Air Force (IAF) land, there are 250 ventilators in a 100-bed intensive care unit and 150-bed high dependency unit. All 1,000 beds have an oxygen facility. Significantly, this hospital in Delhi Cantonment looks after only moderate to severe patients. The temporary hospital was built by the civil works and estate directorate of DRDO in just 12 days in compliance with the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO). With 83% recovery rate, the 1000-bed hospital so far has helped 1,900 people recover since its first admission on July 12.

