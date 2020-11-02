Watch: RJD MLAs create ruckus in Bihar Assembly ahead of Speaker's election

Ahead of the voting for the post of Speaker post, RJD MLAs created ruckus in Bihar Vidhan Sabha on November 25.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav showed rulebook to pro-tem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi.

During the ruckus, pro-tem Speaker Manjhi said, "Those who are from other House aren't voting for Speaker election, but no problem in their presence." Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Education Minister Ashok Choudhary were present in the Assembly.

The NDA has unanimously declared BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha's name as the candidate while Mahagathbandhan has declared RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhary as its candidate for the Speaker post.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vijay Sinha elected as the Speaker of Bihar Assembly.

The winter session of the 243-member Bihar Assembly is underway until November 27.