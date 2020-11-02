Watch: RJD MLAs create ruckus in Bihar Assembly ahead of Speaker's election

During the ruckus, pro-tem Speaker Manjhi said, "Those who are from other House aren't voting for Speaker election, but no problem in their presence." Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Education Minister Ashok Choudhary were present in the Assembly.
The NDA has unanimously declared BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha's name as the candidate while Mahagathbandhan has declared RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhary as its candidate for the Speaker post.
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vijay Sinha elected as the Speaker of Bihar Assembly.
The winter session of the 243-member Bihar Assembly is underway until November 27.
Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, took on those seeking introspection following the party's subpar performance in the Bihar Assembly election. He said that leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal used to tell their junior colleagues to only raise party issues on internal fora, but were doing the opposite themselves. Baghel also defended calls to make Rahul Gandhi the party president, saying that there are no other leaders with greater acceptability among party workers. Watch the full video for more.
BJP MLA from Pirpainti, Lallan Kumar Paswan on November 26 handed over transcript of alleged phone call he received from jailed Lalu Yadav, to police. RJD chief allegedly asked him to not to vote in the election for State assembly Speaker's post. "We decided to lodge an FIR against Lalu Prasad under the Prevention of Corruption Act, based on his telephonic conversation with me, where he tried to tempt me and asked me to be absent from Bihar Assembly. This is how these people are playing with democracy," said MLA Paswan.
Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, opened up on a variety of issues on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He criticised the Central government for not being of much help in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Baghel also commented on his administration's plan of distributing a vaccine against Covid as soon as it is available.He also fielded questions on the issue of Congress party's leadership, with the Bihar Assembly election result kick-starting another round of tussle and debate within the party. Watch the full video for more.
Massive ruckus was witnessed in the Bihar Assembly during the election for the post of Speaker. RJD MLAs led by Tejashwi Yadav objected to the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and minister Ashok Choudhary in the house. Protem Speaker of Bihar Assembly Jitan Ram Manjhi, countered Yadav's claim. 'Those from the other House aren't voting for Speaker election, but there is no problem with them being present here,' Manjhi said. Later BJP MLA Vijay Sinha was elected as the Speaker of the Bihar assembly. Watch the full video for all the details.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on November 23 stated that the Bihar has become the unemployment capital of the country. He said, "Bihar has become the unemployment capital of the country. The public can't wait anymore. If they are unable to provide 19 lakh jobs in the first month, then we will join the public in protests across the state."
Santosh Kumar Suman, son of NDA allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) took oath as a Cabinet Ministers of Bihar. NDA allies bagged 4 seats each in Bihar elections. NDA had won majority in Assembly elections by securing 125 seats.
Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 11, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi spoke on Bihar election results. Manjhi said, "There is a saying 'don't cut the branch on which you sit'. Same way, Chirag Paswan worked towards defeating the fold he was part of. Result is clear, the branch has been cut, but he also fell. 'Apne chirag se bhasm ho gaye hain vo'."
NDA ally HAM created a flutter on Monday with its leader Jitan Ram Manjhi demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan while pointing an accusing finger at Chirag Paswan, prompting the LJP chief to claim it was a "plot" by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discredit him when the election was underway. Chirag Paswan, in an angry retort to Manjhi, said the former chief minister should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue. Paswan jr. said Modi used to call him up every day to inquire after his late father when he was sick and hospitalized, sometimes to even inform him about the LJP founder's condition after talking to doctors attending to him. Watch the full video for more details.
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari has lashed out at the Congress over the Bihar assembly election verdict. The senior RJD leader said that many believe the Congress bogged down the Mahagathbandhan in the state polls. Tiwari said that while the Congress had put up candidates in 70 seats the party did not even hold enough rallies in the state. He said that while Rahul Gandhi visited for 3 days, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not make an appearance for campaigning. Tiwari further alleged that this is not something that has happened in Bihar alone and said that while the Congress is always interested in fighting many seats, it is not interested in winning. Tiwari said that while the political battle was underway in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi was on a picnic at his sister's house in Shimla. Congress had ended with 19 seats in the state severely denting the chances of the Mahagathbandhan, despite the RJD ending up as the single largest party in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.
JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary take oath as Cabinet Ministers of Bihar. Vijay Kumar Choudhary served as speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly in the last cabinet. Vijendra Prasad Yadav was the Energy Minister in the former cabinet. Earlier, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister. Rashtriya Janata Dal boycotted swearing-in ceremony. NDA had won majority in Assembly elections by securing 125 seats.