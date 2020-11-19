It's unfortunate, COVID-19 took lives of Ahmed Patel, Tarun Gogoi: Kharge

Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before dawn on Thursday. IMD said Nivar would cross over betwen Karaikal and Mamallapuram during the midnight of November 25 and early hours of 26 November. Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said that they have taken all precautions and people living in low lying areas have been shifted to relief camps. He further added that all Covid protocols are being followed at the relief camps. Additional Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government said that they have put all precautionary measures in place. The Tamil Nadu government appealed to people living in coastal districts to not venture out of their homes and requested those living in low lying areas to reach the cyclone shelters in their respective regions. Watch the full video for all the details.
One is called the 'English snail' and the other the 'Marseille boar.' Together, Edmund Platt and Frédéric Munsch are walking from Marseille to Paris, collecting thousands of discarded facemasks along the way.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad mourned the death of party leader Ahmed Patel and said that he was a strong pillar for the Congress party. "I have lost a brother, friend and colleague. He was a strong pillar for the Congress party. His passing away is an irreparable loss for the party," said Azad.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to the former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi. He was accompanied by Congress National General Secretary K C Venugopal. Tarun Gogoi passed away on November 23 at GMCH in Guwahati. He was undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25..
