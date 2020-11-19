It's unfortunate, COVID-19 took lives of Ahmed Patel, Tarun Gogoi: Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge mourned the death of his party leaders and said that it's unfortunate that COVID-19 took the lives of Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi.

"We've deeply saddened on the demise of Ahmed Patel.

I knew him since 1976.

We're feeling that a man, who always stood by the party, has left us today when the party is in crisis.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 has taken the lives of Ahmed ji and Tarun Gogoi," said Kharge.