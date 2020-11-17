Global  
 

Trump Allegedly Plans to Pardon Michael Flynn Before Leaving Office

Before officially leaving the office in 2021, there are a couple of things on President Trump’s to-do list.

Trump told confidants he intends to pardon Michael Flynn: report

President Trump reportedly intends to pardon former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, one in...
Trump reportedly has plans to pardon Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with Russia

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a series of pardons between now and when he leaves...
Joe Biden’s Transition Officials Received Intelligence On Michael Flynn Before Donald Trump Took Office

Biden and three officials submitted 'unmasking' requests
White House may pardon Michael Flynn [Video]

Multiple sources say the White House may be discussing a possible pardon for Michael Flynn.

Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source [Video]

U.S. President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday (November 24). Gloria Tso..

Who Will President Trump Pardon Before He Leaves Office? [Video]

It’s time to speculate who outgoing President Trump will pardon before he leaves office.

