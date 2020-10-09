Wear And Care: Upcycling Your Clothes & Towels For Reusable Nappy Systems

It’s estimated the average child will need 5,000 to 6,000 nappy changes before potty training.

Sarah Smith from the Bristol and South Gloucestershire Reusable Nappy Library shows you how to use old t-shirts and towels in reusable nappy systems. This diaper hack helps you save money, upcycle your fabrics and reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.