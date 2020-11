23ABC Bachelorette Roundtable: the grown man challenge



23ABC's Bachelorette experts recap last night's episode of the Bachelorette. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 04:02 Published 1 week ago

23ABC Bachelorette Roundtable: The Tayshia Twist



23ABC's Bachelorette experts recap last night's episode of the Bachelorette. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 03:48 Published 2 weeks ago