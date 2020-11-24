Why Jim Cramer Is Thankful for Younger Investors
Jim Cramer says that he's grateful for the young investors who are getting involved in the market.
Jim Cramer on Discipline over Conviction and His Top Holiday StocksIn today's Cramer Market Minute, Jim Cramer discusses his belief that discipline in trading trumps conviction, his top holiday stock picks, and his approval of Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary.
General Electric Is a Biden Stock, Jim Cramer SaysJim Cramer says that GE is a Biden stock. Here's why.
Oil Stocks Jim Cramer Is Watching Under Biden PresidencyJim Cramer weighs in on oil stocks under a Biden presidency.