Brian Westbrook: More pressure lies on Rodgers than Packers as a team to win a Super Bowl | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brian Westbrook joins the show to discuss whether more pressure lies on Aaron Rodgers or the Green Bay Packers as a whole to win the Super Bowl.

Brian feels there is far more pressure on Rodgers to win a Super Bowl with Packers as he gets older, runs closer to his limitations and more.