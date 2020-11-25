Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Fans gather outside residence of Maradona after his demise

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Watch: Fans gather outside residence of Maradona after his demise

Watch: Fans gather outside residence of Maradona after his demise

Sad day for the fans of soccer after they got the news of Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona's demise.

After getting the news, fans started gathering outside his residence in Tigre.

Maradona died of heart attack on November 25.

He passed away at age of 60.

He also had undergone emergency surgery for subdural hematoma several weeks ago.

Diego Maradona had won the World Cup for Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diego Maradona Diego Maradona Argentine football manager and former player

Diego Maradona - The Highs & Lows [Video]

Diego Maradona - The Highs & Lows

Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest and most controversialfootballers of all time, has died at the age of 60. Here, the PA news agencylooks back at the highs and lows of his colourful career.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published
“Rest in peace and a big hug from Manchester City”, Guardiola on Maradona [Video]

“Rest in peace and a big hug from Manchester City”, Guardiola on Maradona

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: TWO SOUNDBITES MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER PEP GUARDIOLA SENDING HIS CONDOLENCES TO DIEGO MARADONA'S FAMILY AND ON HIS MEMORIES ON THE SOCCER LEGEND EDITORS

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:56Published
Pep Guardiola on Diego Mardona: He made world football better [Video]

Pep Guardiola on Diego Mardona: He made world football better

Pep Guardiola reflects on Diego Maradona's time as a world class player andsends his condolences to his family.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Argentina Argentina country in South America

Diego Maradona was 'virtually unplayable', says Peter Reid [Video]

Diego Maradona was 'virtually unplayable', says Peter Reid

Former England midfielder Peter Reid, who played opposite Diego Maradona in the famous 1986 World Cup game, has said the Argentinian was "one of the greatest footballers to ever walk the planet". Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. "He was virtually unplayable", said Reid, "he was a genius". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:24Published
Breaking: Football legend Maradona has died [Video]

Breaking: Football legend Maradona has died

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona passed away aged 60 after suffering a heart attack in Tigre, Argentina.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 06:15Published
Soccer icon and World Cup winner Maradona dies [Video]

Soccer icon and World Cup winner Maradona dies

Argentinean soccer great Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, less than a month after his 60th birthday, following a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Association football competition for men's national teams

Soccer legend Diego Maradona rests in peace at 60 [Video]

Soccer legend Diego Maradona rests in peace at 60

Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona died of heart attack on Nov 25. He passed away at age of 60. Maradona also had undergone emergency surgery for subdural haematoma several weeks ago. Maradona had won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published