TRENDING: Taylor Swift Movie

BTS' Reacts to First Grammy Nomination, Recording Academy Chief Responds to The Weeknd & More News | Billboard NewsBTS gushes over their Grammy nomination, The Recording Academy Chief responds to The Weeknd's Grammy corruption complaint & Taylor Swift reveals which old song she's most excited to re-record. Here are..
Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy Awards nominationsBeyonce is among the most nominated artists for the 2021 Grammy Awards with nine nods to her name, as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish also score big nominations.
2021 Grammy Nominations: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & Roddy Ricch Lead With Most Nods | Billboard NewsThe 2021 Grammys nominations are in. Beyoncé leads all artists with nine total. Plus, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch follow Queen Bey, with six nods a piece.