Local organizations team up to give turkeys to law enforcement and first responders

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 week ago

Today Lighthouse Assisted Living and Memory Care in Jackson County showed their appreciation to the Ocean Springs fire and police departments by gifting turkeys for Thanksgiving.

- today lighthouse assisted livin- and memory care - in jackson county showed their- appreciation to - the ocean springs fire and- police departments by - gifting turkeys for - thanksgiving.

- news 25's sabria reid was there- - lighthouse assisted living- and memory care couldn't let th- thankgiving holiday pass- without showing their - appreciation.

- chris eaton, part owner of- lighthouse assisted living- and memory care - "first resonders and law enforcement in our community, - they are such an important- part of it, we want to make sur- they know that on thanksgiving.- brad orrison, part owner of the- shed bbq, prepared hand - crafted turkeys overnight,- brining them for 16 hours, then- slow smoking them on the pit- making sure they're perfect.- brad orrison, part founder of - the shed bbq: - "we did 104 turkeys for the police and fire department, thi- year has been a very trying - year and we just wanted to make- sure that our first responders- - - - are taken care of."

Sabria reid, news 25: - "ocean springs police officers and fire fighters lined up with- smiles on their faces - as they grabbed their - thanksgiving turkeys."

Chris eaton, part owner of- lighthouse assisted living- and memory care - "it's a thankless task , and this year has been one that's - been exceptionally difficult- and we don't want to get past - this holiday without rememberin- that.

- - - - taking care of those who take - care of you is what it's all- about.- brad orrison, part founder of - the shed bbq: - "they are here in the middle of the night, 24 hours a day, they- are keeping us safe for - - me and my team to be able to- give back, it's what it's all - about, happy thanksgiving."

In ocean springs sabria reid, - - - - news 25