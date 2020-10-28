Local organizations team up to give turkeys to law enforcement and first responders
Local organizations team up to give turkeys to law enforcement and first responders
Today Lighthouse Assisted Living and Memory Care in Jackson County showed their appreciation to the Ocean Springs fire and police departments by gifting turkeys for Thanksgiving.
- today lighthouse assisted livin- and memory care - in jackson county showed their- appreciation to - the ocean springs fire and- police departments by - gifting turkeys for - thanksgiving.
- news 25's sabria reid was there- - lighthouse assisted living- and memory care couldn't let th- thankgiving holiday pass- without showing their - appreciation.
- chris eaton, part owner of- lighthouse assisted living- and memory care - "first resonders and law enforcement in our community, - they are such an important- part of it, we want to make sur- they know that on thanksgiving.- brad orrison, part owner of the- shed bbq, prepared hand - crafted turkeys overnight,- brining them for 16 hours, then- slow smoking them on the pit- making sure they're perfect.- brad orrison, part founder of - the shed bbq: - "we did 104 turkeys for the police and fire department, thi- year has been a very trying - year and we just wanted to make- sure that our first responders- - - - are taken care of."
Sabria reid, news 25: - "ocean springs police officers and fire fighters lined up with- smiles on their faces - as they grabbed their - thanksgiving turkeys."
Chris eaton, part owner of- lighthouse assisted living- and memory care - "it's a thankless task , and this year has been one that's - been exceptionally difficult- and we don't want to get past - this holiday without rememberin- that.
- - - - taking care of those who take - care of you is what it's all- about.- brad orrison, part founder of - the shed bbq: - "they are here in the middle of the night, 24 hours a day, they- are keeping us safe for - - me and my team to be able to- give back, it's what it's all - about, happy thanksgiving."
In ocean springs sabria reid, - - - - news 25