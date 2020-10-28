Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local organizations team up to give turkeys to law enforcement and first responders

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Local organizations team up to give turkeys to law enforcement and first responders

Local organizations team up to give turkeys to law enforcement and first responders

Today Lighthouse Assisted Living and Memory Care in Jackson County showed their appreciation to the Ocean Springs fire and police departments by gifting turkeys for Thanksgiving.

- today lighthouse assisted livin- and memory care - in jackson county showed their- appreciation to - the ocean springs fire and- police departments by - gifting turkeys for - thanksgiving.

- news 25's sabria reid was there- - lighthouse assisted living- and memory care couldn't let th- thankgiving holiday pass- without showing their - appreciation.

- chris eaton, part owner of- lighthouse assisted living- and memory care - "first resonders and law enforcement in our community, - they are such an important- part of it, we want to make sur- they know that on thanksgiving.- brad orrison, part owner of the- shed bbq, prepared hand - crafted turkeys overnight,- brining them for 16 hours, then- slow smoking them on the pit- making sure they're perfect.- brad orrison, part founder of - the shed bbq: - "we did 104 turkeys for the police and fire department, thi- year has been a very trying - year and we just wanted to make- sure that our first responders- - - - are taken care of."

Sabria reid, news 25: - "ocean springs police officers and fire fighters lined up with- smiles on their faces - as they grabbed their - thanksgiving turkeys."

Chris eaton, part owner of- lighthouse assisted living- and memory care - "it's a thankless task , and this year has been one that's - been exceptionally difficult- and we don't want to get past - this holiday without rememberin- that.

- - - - taking care of those who take - care of you is what it's all- about.- brad orrison, part founder of - the shed bbq: - "they are here in the middle of the night, 24 hours a day, they- are keeping us safe for - - me and my team to be able to- give back, it's what it's all - about, happy thanksgiving."

In ocean springs sabria reid, - - - - news 25




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds Of Turkeys Delivered To Families In Need In New Jersey [Video]

Hundreds Of Turkeys Delivered To Families In Need In New Jersey

First responders in Paramus packed hundreds of turkeys to be delivered to families struggling to put food on the table.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:45Published
'Help, serve people': Longtime police officer honored by VFW [Video]

'Help, serve people': Longtime police officer honored by VFW

Major Darren Ivey with KCMO PD has been recognized by the VFW #StillServing campaign

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:10Published
Law enforcement encouraging residents to stay off roads during the storm [Video]

Law enforcement encouraging residents to stay off roads during the storm

Local law enforcement is gearing up for Zeta this evening and staying off the roads is the message first responders want to relay to residents on the Coast.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published