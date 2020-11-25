Champions League matches fall silent in memory of Diego Maradona

Global  
 

A moment of silence is held at all eight Champions League fixtures onWednesday, as the footballing world pays tribute to Argentina legend DiegoMaradona, who has died aged 60.


Inter Milan 0-2 Real Madrid: Arturo Vidal sent off as Inter stay bottom of Group B

 Inter Milan's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League are dealt a huge blow as Real Madrid claim victory at the San Siro.
Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta: Visitors enjoy surprise Champions League win at Anfield

 Atalanta score twice in four minutes to deliver a surprise victory over Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League.
Olympiakos 0-1 Manchester City: Phil Foden sends City into Champions League last-16

 Manchester City secure progress to the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare after a comfortable victory over Olympiakos.
Foden secures Man City's last-16 place with win at Olympiakos

 Manchester City secure progress to the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare after a comfortable victory over Olympiakos.
Maradona best player in history of football, teammate says [Video]

Maradona best player in history of football, teammate says

Diego Maradona’s former teammate has described the Argentina as “the very best in the history of football”. Osvaldo Ardiles, who played alongside Maradona in the national team, said he’d remember his friend for his “extraordinary love”. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Diego Maradona dies: Three days of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour in

 Three days of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour in for Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, who died on Wednesday.
Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever [Video]

Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the death of world-class player DiegoMaradona, saying he will miss both Diego and Maradona.

AP Top Stories November 25 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday November 25th: Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address; Trump claims he won in 2020 election; Defying warnings,..
Watch: Fans gather outside residence of Maradona after his demise [Video]

Watch: Fans gather outside residence of Maradona after his demise

Sad day for the fans of soccer after they got the news of Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona's demise. After getting the news, fans started gathering outside his residence in Tigre. Maradona died of heart attack on November 25. He passed away at age of 60. He also had undergone emergency surgery for subdural hematoma several weeks ago. Diego Maradona had won the World Cup for Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Pep Guardiola on Diego Mardona: He made world football better [Video]

Pep Guardiola on Diego Mardona: He made world football better

Pep Guardiola reflects on Diego Maradona's time as a world class player andsends his condolences to his family.

