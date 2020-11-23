Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Safely preparing a Thanksgiving feast

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Safely preparing a Thanksgiving feast

Safely preparing a Thanksgiving feast

It doesn't take long for a feast to turn into an inferno in the kitchen.

Cooking is the number one cause of household fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Your turkey day is nearly here and it goes without saying ?

"* many of us will be spending a lot of time in the kitchen whipping up stuffing ?

"* pies*- and of course turkey.

It doesn't take long for a feast to turn into an inferno ?

"* cooking is the number one cause of household fires, according to the national fire protection association.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live from his own kitchen with ways to stay safe ?

"* nick?

George and katie ?

"* the kitchn is the center of attention on thanksgiving, but with so many distractions while your cooking, it could be very easy for a fire to ignite.

This afternoon i spoke with mason city firefighter neil maki (mack?

"* ee) about how folks cn have a fire safe turkey day.

He says you should have a designated person watching the stove ?

"* never leave cooking unattended.

Maki also recommends having a fire extinguisher close by ?

"* and not hiding under the kitchen sink.

When it comes to frying a turkey for thanksgiving ?

"* maki says it is definitely a dangerous if you do decide to do that, try to be in an open area, away from the house.

Don't do it on a deck or anything that can get out of hand.

They are pretty dangerous.

The national fire protection association recommends if you're going to fry your turkey ?

"* you make sure it's completely thawed ?

*- you use the right amount of oil ?

"* and you keep kids away from the fryer.

Live in mason city, nick thank you nick.

It's also a good idea to make sure your smoke alarms are working./// the powers if you do decide to do that, try to be in an open area, away from the house.

Don't do it on a deck or anything that can get out of hand.

They are pretty dangerous.

The national fire protection association recommends if you're going to fry your turkey ?

"* you make se it's completely thawed ?

"* you use the right amount of oil ?

*- and you keep kids away from the fryer.

Live in mason city, nick




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Thanksgiving lessons jettison Pilgrim hats, welcome truth

BOSTON (AP) — A friendly feast shared by the plucky Pilgrims and their native neighbors? That’s...
SeattlePI.com - Published

COVID Forces Camillus House To Change How It Handles Annual Thanksgiving Day Feast For Shelter’s Clients, Area Homeless

In years past, the Camillus House annual Thanksgiving Day feast for the shelter’s clients and area...
cbs4.com - Published

How to carve a Thanksgiving turkey like a pro

Learn how to carve the perfect turkey. Plate and garnish to serve the star of your Thanksgiving...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Feast With Friends [Video]

Feast With Friends

Feast With Friends

Credit: WEVVPublished
Thanksgiving Fails [Video]

Thanksgiving Fails

What are some fun things to do on Tday? Get chased by the turkey? Get hit in the face by the mashed potatoes? Get into a shopping cart accident? Oh, wait, those aren't FUN, they're FUNNY! This..

Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos     Duration: 08:14Published
Camillus House Forced To Change How It Handles Annual Thanksgiving Day Feast Because Of COVID [Video]

Camillus House Forced To Change How It Handles Annual Thanksgiving Day Feast Because Of COVID

CBS4's Hank Tester has more on the changes.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:05Published