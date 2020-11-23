Safely preparing a Thanksgiving feast

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

Cooking is the number one cause of household fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

It doesn't take long for a feast to turn into an inferno in the kitchen.

Your turkey day is nearly here and it goes without saying ?

"* many of us will be spending a lot of time in the kitchen whipping up stuffing ?

"* pies*- and of course turkey.

It doesn't take long for a feast to turn into an inferno ?

"* cooking is the number one cause of household fires, according to the national fire protection association.

"* the kitchn is the center of attention on thanksgiving, but with so many distractions while your cooking, it could be very easy for a fire to ignite.

This afternoon i spoke with mason city firefighter neil maki (mack?

"* ee) about how folks cn have a fire safe turkey day.

He says you should have a designated person watching the stove ?

"* never leave cooking unattended.

Maki also recommends having a fire extinguisher close by ?

"* and not hiding under the kitchen sink.

When it comes to frying a turkey for thanksgiving ?

"* maki says it is definitely a dangerous if you do decide to do that, try to be in an open area, away from the house.

Don't do it on a deck or anything that can get out of hand.

They are pretty dangerous.

The national fire protection association recommends if you're going to fry your turkey ?

"* you make sure it's completely thawed ?

*- you use the right amount of oil ?

"* and you keep kids away from the fryer.

