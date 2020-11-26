Mastodons Overcome 31 Turnovers in Overtime Win

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 5 minutes ago

Despite turning the ball over 31 times, the Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team found a way to beat Southeastern Louisiana in their season opener on Wednesday night.

Points in his 1st college game...purdue wins 77-64... ???meanwhile, purdue fort wayne welcoming southeastern louisiana to the gates center for game number one..

???mastodons up four when we pick this one up late first half... in transition... demitric horton driving and kicking... demierre black connects on the corner triple... black perfect from the floor tonight... he finishes with 13 points..

???later in the first half... it's black returning the faovr... horton steps into a three... that puts purdue fort wayne up by eight..???and then it's black to horton again... that duo was huge off the 3 bench for the mastodons..

11 points for the juco transfer in his 'dons dbeut..???this game winds up going to overtime in a game where the 'dons turn it over 31 times... but they hold on for a four-point win, and coach coffman was fired up afterwards..

'dons will be at kent state on monday..