The Dry Movie - Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Keir O'Donnell
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:19s - Published
The Dry Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral.
But his return opens a decades-old wound - the unsolved death of a teenage girl.
Director: Robert Connolly Writers: Robert Connolly, Harry Cripps, Jane Harper Stars: Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Keir O'Donnell