Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Dry Movie - Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Keir O'Donnell

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:19s - Published
The Dry Movie - Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Keir O'Donnell

The Dry Movie - Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Keir O'Donnell

The Dry Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral.

But his return opens a decades-old wound - the unsolved death of a teenage girl.

Director: Robert Connolly Writers: Robert Connolly, Harry Cripps, Jane Harper Stars: Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Keir O'Donnell


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Dry Movie (2020) - Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Matt Nable [Video]

The Dry Movie (2020) - Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Matt Nable

The Dry Movie (2020) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When Federal Agent Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) returns to his home town after an absence of over twenty years to attend the funeral of his childhood..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:25Published