Fontana Residents 'Fed Up' With Possible Thanksgiving Day Planned Power Outages Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:03s - Published 3 minutes ago Fontana Residents 'Fed Up' With Possible Thanksgiving Day Planned Power Outages Nearly 84,000 homes and businesses in Southern California could have their power shut off on Thanksgiving Day to try to prevent wildfires during a Red Flag Warning when the risk for wildfires sparking is high. 0

