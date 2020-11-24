Constitution Day or National Law Day: Special conversation with Sidharth Luthra: Watch|Oneindia News

In special conversation with Senior Supreme Court Advocate Sidharth Luthra who has also served as the Additional Solicitor General of India.

India celebrates Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas on November 26.

On this day, back in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on 19th November 2015 notified the decision of the Government of India to celebrate the 26th day of November every year as 'Constitution Day' to promote Constitution values among citizens.

On Constitution day we also pay tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the first law minister of India, who played an important role in the framing of the Indian Constitution.

