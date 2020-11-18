India reports 44,489 new COVID-19 cases

Global  
 

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 26 reported single-day spike of 44,489 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

524 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,35,223.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 92,66,706 which include 4,52,344 active infections.

More than 86,79,138 people have recovered from the virus with 36,367 new discharges in last 24 hours.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 10,90,238 samples were tested on November 25.

Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till November 25 are 13,59,31,545.


