Explainer: What to expect from Biden's foreign policy

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:29s
[NFA] The following are some of the policy issues that President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy team face as they seek to turn the page on President Donald Trump's sometimes chaotic foreign policy.

Megan Revell reports.


Joe Biden delivers a Thanksgiving address seeking US unity [Video]

Joe Biden delivers a Thanksgiving address seeking US unity

Joe Biden calls for unity in Thanksgiving address [Video]

Joe Biden calls for unity in Thanksgiving address

US President-elect Joe Biden appealed for unity in a Thanksgiving address tothe nation, calling for Americans to recommit to the fight against Covid-19.

Coronavirus updates: As Joe Biden urges unity, CDC projects up to 321K deaths by Dec. 19; 1 out of every 145 infected in Los Angeles County

 Los Angeles County infection rates: 1 out of every 145. National math, reading tests postponed until 2022. U.S. deaths top 262K. Latest COVID news.
 
Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser [Video]

Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser

President Donald Trump announced Flynn's pardon on Wednesday via Twitter.

AP Top Stories November 26 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday November 26th: California sets coronavirus one day record; Strong wind and fire danger in Southern California; President Trump..
U.S. gives extension to sale order of TikTok [Video]

U.S. gives extension to sale order of TikTok

China's ByteDance has submitted a revised proposal to the Trump adminstration relating to the forced sale of TikTok to U.S. buyers. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

What Biden foreign policy picks mean for religious freedom

Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Nov 24, 2020 / 09:30 am (CNA).- President-elect Joe Biden announced...
US election: Donald Trump aims to box in Joe Biden on foreign policy

On its way out the door, the Trump administration is enacting new rules, regulations and orders that...
Sen. Cotton: Biden Team Will Return Obama's 'Disastrous' Policies

Joe Biden's foreign policy team "sounds a lot" like it will return the Obama administration's foreign...
Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration [Video]

Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration

Former President Barack Obama threw some geographic shade at the Trump administration in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. Business Insider reports Obama praised President-elect Joe..

Joe Biden Introduces New Members Of National Security, Foreign Policy Teams [Video]

Joe Biden Introduces New Members Of National Security, Foreign Policy Teams

President-elect Joe Biden formally announced Tuesday new members of his national security and foreign policy teams, several of whom are poised to make history if their nominations are approved by the..

China Looms, Biden's Foreign policy challenge [Video]

China Looms, Biden's Foreign policy challenge

Hong Kong (CNN) As United States President-elect Joe Biden faces an ugly, potentially contested transition, foreign policy may be the last thing on his mind. But in capitals around the world, foreign..

