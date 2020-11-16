Explainer: What to expect from Biden's foreign policy

[NFA] The following are some of the policy issues that President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy team face as they seek to turn the page on President Donald Trump 's sometimes chaotic foreign policy.

U.S. gives extension to sale order of TikTok China's ByteDance has submitted a revised proposal to the Trump adminstration relating to the forced sale of TikTok to U.S. buyers. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Here's the latest for Thursday November 26th: California sets coronavirus one day record; Strong wind and fire danger in Southern California; President Trump..

Los Angeles County infection rates: 1 out of every 145. National math, reading tests postponed until 2022. U.S. deaths top 262K. Latest COVID news.

Joe Biden calls for unity in Thanksgiving address US President-elect Joe Biden appealed for unity in a Thanksgiving address tothe nation, calling for Americans to recommit to the fight against Covid-19.

On its way out the door, the Trump administration is enacting new rules, regulations and orders that...