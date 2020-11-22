Watch: PM Modi explains why India needs ‘One Nation, One election’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for 'One Nation, One Election'.

He said that it is not just a matter of debate but a requirement for India.

PM Modi added that elections taking place every few months impact development works.

He also spoke for a common voter list for all polls to prevent waste of resources.

The Prime Minister was addressing the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference.

'One Nation, One Election' has been a key electoral reform pushed by the NDA govt.

It has, however, met stiff opposition from rival parties.