Watch: PM Modi explains why India needs ‘One Nation, One election’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for 'One Nation, One Election'.

He said that it is not just a matter of debate but a requirement for India.

PM Modi added that elections taking place every few months impact development works.

He also spoke for a common voter list for all polls to prevent waste of resources.

The Prime Minister was addressing the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference.

'One Nation, One Election' has been a key electoral reform pushed by the NDA govt.

It has, however, met stiff opposition from rival parties.


Soldiers in Siachen, Kargil recite preamble; PM speaks on Constitution Day

Soldiers in Siachen, Kargil recite preamble; PM speaks on Constitution Day

On the occasion of India's Constitution Day, soldiers deployed in Siachen and Kargil recited the preamble to the Constitution. They 'reaffirmed their commitment' to the Constitution, the Defence MInistry said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the nation and stressed on the importance of performance of duties in order to safeguard rights. Giving a mantra of KYC, or 'Know Your Constitution', he said that people need to gain a 'comprehensive understanding' of the document. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, also led the nation in recitation of the preamble. India's Constituent Assembly had adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:58Published
'Another 26/11 impossible': Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020

'Another 26/11 impossible': Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the 26/11 terror attack on the incident's 12th anniversary. He was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. Singh said that the possibility of another 26/11-like attack is virtually impossible, given the changes in national security ushered in by the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government. He said that India has proof of Pakistan's role in not just 26/11, but also the Pulwama and Uri terror attacks. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:21Published

Sushil Modi releases audio of Lalu 'luring' Bihar BJP MLA

 Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday released an alleged audio clip of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad asking BJP’s MLA from Pirpainti, Lallan..
IndiaTimes

Lalu calling up NDA MLAs and trying to poach them: Sushil

 Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad of trying to lure NDA legislators through phone calls from Ranchi, where he is..
IndiaTimes
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Taylor Swift blocked from purchasing her own master recordings over NDA deal

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Taylor Swift blocked from purchasing her own master recordings over NDA deal

Taylor Swift missed out on the chance to purchase the rights to her master recordings because she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the new boss of her old record label.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

PM Modi: India needs 'One Nation, One Election'


Watch: Prez Kovind leads nation in reading Preamble to Constitution of India

Watch: Prez Kovind leads nation in reading Preamble to Constitution of India

President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India on the occasion of Constitution Day, which is celebrated on November 26. The event was organised via video..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
We still don't have answers for doses, price for COVID vaccine: PM Modi

We still don't have answers for doses, price for COVID vaccine: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers via video-conferencing on Nov 24. He said, "Government of India is keeping a track of each step in vaccine development. We are in touch with..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
Bandra sweet shop row: 'Karachi will be part of India one day,' says Fadnavis

Bandra sweet shop row: 'Karachi will be part of India one day,' says Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that Pakistan's Karachi will be a part of India one day. The former Maharashtra CM's remark came while he was responding to Bandra sweet shop row. "We are..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published