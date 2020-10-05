Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

On 26/11 anniversary, terror attack in Srinagar; at least 2 soldiers martyred

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:51s - Published
On 26/11 anniversary, terror attack in Srinagar; at least 2 soldiers martyred

On 26/11 anniversary, terror attack in Srinagar; at least 2 soldiers martyred

Two security force personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the attack took place on a quick reaction team (QRT) on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Police said that QRT came under indiscriminate firing by 3 ultras, who were travelling in a van.

The injured jawans were rushed to a military facility in Sharifabad camp where they succumbed.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Srinagar Srinagar City in Jammu and Kashmir, India

2 jawans lost lives in terrorist attack near Srinagar [Video]

2 jawans lost lives in terrorist attack near Srinagar

Two jawans succumbed to injuries after terrorist attacked security personnel in HMT area near Srinagar on November 26, informed Kashmir IGP, Vijay Kumar. He said, "3 terrorists started shooting at our Army soldiers. Two jawans were critically injured and reportedly succumbed to injuries. Jaish has active movement here, by evening we'll identify the group. Terrorists fled in a car and were armed. 2 are probably Pakistani and one local."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Jammu and Kashmir: Terror attack on Army patrol near Srinagar; two jawans martyred

 Jammu and Kashmir Police SOG and CRPF Valley QAT rushed to the spot to cordon off the area. Operation is underway to nab the attackers.
DNA
Watch: Nashik boy cycles from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 8 days, sets record [Video]

Watch: Nashik boy cycles from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 8 days, sets record

Nashik’s Om Mahajan cycled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 8 days. Om covered a distance of 3,600 km on his bicycle in eight days, seven hours and 38 minutes. Om started his journey from Srinagar last week & finished on November 21. He set the record for the fastest bicycle journey across India. Om’s uncle, Mahendra Mahajan had held the record for the fastest bicycle ride from Srinagar to Kanyakumari which was recently broken by Indian Army's Lt Col Bharat Pannu. Om said that it was his dream to bring back the record home. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:15Published

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Encroachment of state land: J&K administration reveals names of 7 illegal occupants, including PDP office

 According to the administration, PDP office stands on three kanals (roughly 1,500 square metres) of illegally occupied state land in Sunjwan village.
DNA

J&K: Weather improves in Kashmir after 3 days, day temperature increases while night temp continues to dip

 The official further said that the forecast is likely to be dry weather over the plains of J&K and Ladakh till December 2.
DNA
Watch: JandK's Doda dons snowy blanket [Video]

Watch: JandK's Doda dons snowy blanket

Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir region received fresh spell of snowfall and rain which have triggered cold wave conditions in the region. The snowfall led to closure of several roads connecting remote villages in the area. In view of heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley, a 'low danger' avalanche warning was issued for Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla, and Ganderbal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Related videos from verified sources

Srinagar terror attack: CM Shivraj meets kin of slain CRPF jawan in MP's Rewa [Video]

Srinagar terror attack: CM Shivraj meets kin of slain CRPF jawan in MP's Rewa

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met family members of slain Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Dhirendra Tripathi in Rewa on October 07, who lost his life in a terrorist..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:20Published
Watch: Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawans martyred in Pampore terror attack [Video]

Watch: Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawans martyred in Pampore terror attack

A wreath laying ceremony was held in Srinagar for the two CRPF personnel martyred during a terror attack in Pamore on Monday. They had been injured during the terror attack and later succumbed to their..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:36Published
Watch: Terror attack on CRPF soldiers near Srinagar, at least 2 martyred [Video]

Watch: Terror attack on CRPF soldiers near Srinagar, at least 2 martyred

Terrorists launched an attack on personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force in Jammu and Kashmir on October 5, 2020. The attack occurred at Pampore bypass near Srinagar. At least 2 soldiers were..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:40Published