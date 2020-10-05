On 26/11 anniversary, terror attack in Srinagar; at least 2 soldiers martyred

Two jawans succumbed to injuries after terrorist attacked security personnel in HMT area near Srinagar on November 26, informed Kashmir IGP, Vijay Kumar. He said, "3 terrorists started shooting at our Army soldiers. Two jawans were critically injured and reportedly succumbed to injuries. Jaish has active movement here, by evening we'll identify the group. Terrorists fled in a car and were armed. 2 are probably Pakistani and one local."
Nashik’s Om Mahajan cycled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 8 days. Om covered a distance of 3,600 km on his bicycle in eight days, seven hours and 38 minutes. Om started his journey from Srinagar last week & finished on November 21. He set the record for the fastest bicycle journey across India. Om’s uncle, Mahendra Mahajan had held the record for the fastest bicycle ride from Srinagar to Kanyakumari which was recently broken by Indian Army's Lt Col Bharat Pannu. Om said that it was his dream to bring back the record home. Watch the full video for more details.
Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir region received fresh spell of snowfall and rain which have triggered cold wave conditions in the region. The snowfall led to closure of several roads connecting remote villages in the area. In view of heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley, a 'low danger' avalanche warning was issued for Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla, and Ganderbal.
A wreath laying ceremony was held in Srinagar for the two CRPF personnel martyred during a terror attack in Pamore on Monday. They had been injured during the terror attack and later succumbed to their..
