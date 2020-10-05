On 26/11 anniversary, terror attack in Srinagar; at least 2 soldiers martyred

Two security force personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the attack took place on a quick reaction team (QRT) on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Police said that QRT came under indiscriminate firing by 3 ultras, who were travelling in a van.

The injured jawans were rushed to a military facility in Sharifabad camp where they succumbed.