It is 26/11 for Punjab: Sukhbir Badal on repressing farmers' protest | Oneindia News

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the Haryana government for trying to thwart farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, terming the attempt as 'Punjab's 26/11'; Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tweeted saying that Haryana govt was provoking farmers and violating their rights by not allowing them to march to Delhi.

Haryana CM ML Khattar retorted to this saying: Amarinder was inciting the farmers and that he should stop playing cheap politics in the time of a pandemic; In other news, India-made coronavirus vaccine Covaxin began its phase-three human clinical trial at AIIMS in New Delhi on Thursday.

This and more news at 9 pm.

