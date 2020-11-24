Global  
 

Chris Broussard: Clippers are strong with the addition of Ibaka; talks Lou Williams at PG | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Clippers and the level of their performance during the offseason.

Broussard feels they stand rather strong with the addition of Serge Ibaka who is both an excellent player and also allows for better chemistry.

Additionally, he breaks down what it could mean to replace Lou Williams at point guard.


