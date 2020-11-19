Peter Shilton pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Harry Kane is determined to make history next summer by following in thefootsteps of the great Bobby Moore and captaining England to glory on homesoil. Three years on from spearheading the Three Lions’ unforgettable run tothe World Cup semi-finals, the rearranged European Championship offers a once-in-a-generation shot to end the long wait for a major trophy at Wembley. Mooreis the only captain to have led England to silverware and the image of thedefensive great on the shoulders of his fellow 1966 heroes holding the JulesRimet Trophy remains one of the country’s most cherished moments.
England captain Harry Kane is supporting the Bobby Moore Fund for CancerResearch UK ahead of Football Shirt Friday on November 20, when people areasked to wear their favourite shirt and donate £5 to help fight bowel cancer.
Sadiq Khan has said the government's decision to place London into Tier 2 restrictions is "the right and sensible one". The Mayor of London did admit that there is concern over some boroughs in the capital and urged Londoners not to be complacent once the restrictions are lowered. He said he was pleased shops, hospitality and entertainment in the city will be open for the "golden month of December".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made his first appearance since being forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with a Tory MP who tested positive for coronavirus.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said it is "with regret" that the UK's aid budget is to be cut but added that it is necessary as "every penny of public spending will rightly come under intense scrutiny".
More than 23 million people in England (around 41.5% of the population) will be living under Tier 3 measures once national lockdown ends on December 2 as the government sets out its latest Covid-19 restrictions.