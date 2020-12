Delta Goodrem releases Christmas album Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:09s - Published Delta Goodrem releases Christmas album Not seeing her family has been the hardest part of 2020 for Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem who revealed her health battle this year and has been busy recording a Christmas album. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Delta Goodrem Australian singer-songwriter