Watch: Soldiers of Indian Armed Forces read Preamble to the Constitution

Soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces read the Preamble to the Constitution of India at Siachen Glacier to mark the Constitution Day on Nov 26.

The Day is celebrated on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949.

It came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic.