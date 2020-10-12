Watch: Soldiers of Indian Armed Forces read Preamble to the Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. While addressing the soldiers, PM said that if anyone cast evil eye on India, our Indian Army will retaliate befittingly. "If anyone casts an evil eye on us, our soldiers will retaliate befittingly. This establishes the credibility of Indian Army in the world. Today, country's Army is engaged in military exercises with other big countries. We are engaged in strategic partnerships to fight against terrorism. Indian Armed Forces have shown that they can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime," said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Longewala post in Jaisalmer on Diwali, praised armed forces and highlighted the active participation of Air Force and Navy in rescuing stranded people in other countries amid COVID. "While the Indian Armed Forces are capable of dealing with the enemies, they're at the forefront to help people during disasters. The role played by Air Force and Navy in rescuing people who were stranded in other countries due to COVID is praiseworthy," said PM Modi.
On the occasion of Constitution Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on November 26 said BR Ambedkar played an essential role in formation of our Constitution. He said, "BR Ambedkar played an essential role in formation of our Constitution. On National Constitution Day we pledge to protect it. It's the responsibility of elected institutions to safeguard Constitution and our duty to uplift every class keeping its spirit." On this day, in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly.
President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India on the occasion of Constitution Day, which is celebrated on November 26. The event was organised via video conferencing. On this day, in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly.
On the occasion of India's Constitution Day, soldiers deployed in Siachen and Kargil recited the preamble to the Constitution. They 'reaffirmed their commitment' to the Constitution, the Defence MInistry said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the nation and stressed on the importance of performance of duties in order to safeguard rights. Giving a mantra of KYC, or 'Know Your Constitution', he said that people need to gain a 'comprehensive understanding' of the document. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, also led the nation in recitation of the preamble. India's Constituent Assembly had adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:58Published
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 12 inaugurated 8 bridges in Leh. Border Road Organization Chief Engineer, Vijayak said that the newly inaugurated Nimmu Bridge will improve Army's strategic movement and will make economic benefits for locals. BRO Chief Engineer said, "Earlier Bridge could bear 24 tonnes weight. Nimmu Bridge can bear 70 tonnes. It's one of three new bridges which made all bridges on NH-I, 70-tonne load-bearing bridges. It improves Army's strategic movements and makes potential economic benefits for locals." Vijayak further informed that 7 other bridges have also been inaugurated. "7 other bridges have also been inaugurated today. Of these, 1 is on the road which connects Leh to Manali, 2 bridges are on the road to the Siachen base camp while 1 in the Kargil district and 1 on the Daulat Beg Oldie road," he added.
Two security force personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Police said the attack took place on a quick reaction team (QRT) on the outskirts of Srinagar. Following the attack,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:51Published