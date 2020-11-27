Inaugural Thanksgiving Day ‘Otter Trotter’ Mississippi Aquarium 5K

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 minutes ago

It’s a Thanksgiving 5K that could become your family’s new Thanksgiving tradition.

- the mississippi aquarium had- their inaugural otter trotter - kick off thursday morning.

It's- a thanksgiving 5k that could- become your - family's new thanksgiving - tradition.- news 25's lorraine weiskopf - talked with trotters- sharing their experiences.- - over one hundred- runners ran to mississippi- aquarium for their- thanksgiving day 5k.- jeffrey windham, trotter from - st.martin, ms"get that extra- slice of- pumpkin pie.- for some trotters this race was- a self test of what - they're capable of.

- jeffrey windham, trotter from - st.martin, ms "show myself that- i - can do it, since i've been- trying to work on running more- im also a member of the ms- aquarium."- for others this unveiled a- hidden talent.

The winner of th- otter trotter didn't even know- he was running until the- morning of.

- jack hewes, otter trotter winne- "woke up this morning and dad - says we're going to a race."- jack hewes had never even ran a- 5k before, but secured victory- as he crossed the finish line.- as for his future running - career.

- jack hewes, otter trotter - winner: - "it's tiring, but i might - probably run cross country.

- what's more impressive than - someone who have never- raced in 5k before winning?

- could it be his 91-year-old - competition - martha brown, 91-year-old - trotter from petal, ms "i have- two daughter visiting me.

One - from tennessee, one from texas.- i saw this- advertisement and i said, - - - - 'ladies, let's do it.'

And that- they did.

As martha brown - crossed the finish line with- her two daughters the crowd was- roaring.- she plans on returning next - year.

As for beating her 5k - time this year.

- martha brown, 91-year-old - trotter from petal, ms "i doubt- that but i will cross the finis- line."- ms aquarium staff couldn't help- but cheer on their- trotters- collin caranna, digital & media- - - - marketing manager, ms aquarium:- "we are so thrilled and - impressed by the community- turnout - today, it was a great turnout.- if you could wear a mask i'm- smile.- covering the otter trotter, in- gulfport, lorraine- weiskopf news