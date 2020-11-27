Remembering store clerk robbed, killed on the job

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 4 minutes ago

Behind me calhoun express where his clerk and his friend both worked.

Now, the clerk is gone.

His life cut short.

The other is devastated about his friend's passing.

Give you no problems ."

"i talk to him everyday.

And i told him told him right here..

I said i see you tomorrow" david mayes worked with abdulwadod ala salahadeen for several years.

But mayes said everyone just called him ale.

Mayes came to the convenience store this morning to clean up the mess from the robbery.

He fought back tears as he talked about his late friend.

Sot: "he was such a giving person.

He would give before he would take."

Calhoun county sheriff greg pollan said robbers shot and killed the 34-year-old around nine wednesday night.

Law enforcement arrested three people and charged them with capital murder.

Mayes said he rushed to the hospital as soon as he heard what had happened.

Sot: "we were just there.

He was pretty much gone when we got there."

And he doesn't understand why someone killed his friend.

Mayes described him as a good man to everyone who walked inside the store..

Sot: "he would help anyway he could.

He weren't now smart person who that would give you no problems" mayes said he usually would check on his friend every night at the store.

Yesterday was the first time he couldn't make it.

