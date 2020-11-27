Bubba the Butterball turkey was rescued

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

Stepanie Steward rescued this turkey she saw walking down the street in Wilton, CA with swollen feet.

Underdogs come in all shapes and sizes..

Bubba the butterball of a turkey was genetically altered to gain wait..then be carved up for dinner.

But life presented a second chance instead of an oven.

A rescuer found bubba limping along a busy roadway.

"i'm like "sure i haven't had a domestic turkey in a while so why not.

It's thanksgiving..

"i may put little slippers on his feet for a while so he has some padding kind of like the way we wear shoes."

# bubba was brought to skywater ranch in wilton....with feet so swollen he could barely walk.

Most of these animals animals there were abandoned...or unwanted for their disabilities.

Jason has one last look at our forescast