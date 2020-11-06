Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to famous footballer Diego Maradona

The flag-draped coffin of Argentine footballing hero Diego Maradona is cheeredby tens of thousands of fans in Buenos Aires as it makes its way to his finalresting place. He will be buried at the Bella Vista cemetery on the outskirtsof the Argentina capital.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a massive sand art on US elections 2020 at Puri beach in Odisha, India. With a question mark in his art, Sudarsan left art lovers amazed. Counting of votes is underway in the United States of America. So far, Joe Biden is racing ahead of Donald Trump with 253 electoral votes, according to Reuters. A total of 270 votes are required to win presidency.
Football fans and players across the world are deeply saddened after sudden demise of soccer superstar Diego Maradona. Local football team in Manipur's Imphal paid homage of reverence to Argentinian football legend. Maradona died due to heart attack on Nov 25 at the age of 60. While speaking to ANI, a football player said, "Yesterday was a great loss. We're greatly pained by his demise." Maradona had won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.
Unsusprisingly given his celebrity, the late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has been documented on film many times. Euronews looks at some of the most interesting onscreen depictions. View on..
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:57Published