Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to famous footballer Diego Maradona

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at Puri Beach of Diego Maradona to pay tribute to the legendary footballer, who passed away on November 25.

Argentine football legend Maradona had been hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued.

Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentine to their second World Cup title in 1986.