Olmsted County Public Health hosts virtual party

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 weeks ago

The 'Think Ahead Olmsted' party livestream featured live DJs, games, and plenty of interesting visuals.

Numbers.

Music... bingo... and karaoke.

Not the first words that come to mind when you think of olmsted county public health.

But tonight... public health was helping provide some stay?

"*at?

"*home thanksgiving entertainment.

While we didn't get to see public health director graham briggs singing sweet caroline... d?

"*j gavin boss says tonight's virtual shin?

"*dig was all about findig a new way to have fun "let's just cut straight to the mustard, right.

Like all jokes aside, things are weird, right?

Obviously we want to stay at home, we wanna be safe, but we wanna have a good time.

Because all those memories we've had with family, with our friends at the bar, downtown rochester, downtown other cities in olmsted, we wanna bring those memories online this year participants in some of tonight's activities were also awarded gift