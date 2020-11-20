Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL

Gujarat: 5 killed in Rajkot Covid-19 hospital fire, PM Modi condoles deaths



At least five people died in a fire that broke out at a Covid hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot. Incident took place on Thursday night at Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi. PM Modi condoled the deaths and prayed for a quick recovery of the injured. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital was the first to catch the fire. The ICU dedicated to Covid patients had 11 patients, out of which five died. As of 1 am on Friday, a total of 33 patients were admitted to the hospital. All patients have been shifted to another Covid-19 hospital. Even though the fire has been controlled, the cause is not ascertained yet.

