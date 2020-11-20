Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL

Global  
 

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL's reigning Most Valuable Player, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Ravens rescheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, a report on the league's website said.

Eve Johnson reports.


