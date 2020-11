Bigg Boss 14 Day 55 Highlights: Jasmin And Rubina End Up In A War Of Words

Bonds in the Bigg Boss 14 house change on a weekly basis.

However, none of us ever expected Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin to end up at loggerheads, that too because of Nikki Tamboli’s antics!

Here’s everything that happened in last night’s episode.