Koala Relaxes in the Middle of the Road

Occurred on November 23, 2020 / Adelaide, South Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: "I was out for a ride on a lovely Monday afternoon where I thought my ride was being ruined by a slow car.

Turns out there was a Koala sitting in the middle of the road who was very happy not moving.

So I pulled over and attempted to help the Koala cross the road, he wasn't too happy with this, but he managed to scurry off the road in the end."