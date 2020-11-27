Global  
 

'Dilli Chalo': Delhi Police allow farmers to protest peacefully in Burari

Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal on November 27 gave details about the current situation of 'Dilli Chalo' protest held by the farmers.

He said, "After discussion with farmer leaders, Delhi Police has allowed farmers to protest peacefully at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari.

We appeal to them to maintain peace in order to avoid any inconvenience to others." Recently, heavy police have been deployed at the Delhi's border areas.

Farmers were seen resisting the police, trying to drag the barricades at Singhu Border following which police had to use tear gas to disperse the farmers.

Vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border.

Interstate vehicles may take Western and Eastern peripheral expressway.

Farmers are heading towards Delhi as part of their protest march against Centre's farm laws.


