'Dilli Chalo': Delhi Police allow farmers to protest peacefully in Burari

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Amritsar all set for their tractor rally on November 27. They are heading towards Delhi by stocking up essentials in trolleys. Large scale protest was organised by the farmers against the new farm laws. Delhi Police seek permission from the Government to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons, in view of protest.
Farmers from Punjab continued their march to Delhi as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' protest. They are protesting against the three contentious farm laws passed by Centre in September. Farmers have moved closer to Delhi, prompting police to scale up deployment of security. Police used tear gas, water cannons at Singhu Border to prevent farmers from entering city. Metro services from neighbouring cities to Delhi will remain suspended on Friday. Officials stated drones have been deployed to keep a tight vigil to maintain law and order. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in several parts of Haryana. On Thursday, agitating farmers were able to cross into Haryana despite clashes with police. The police's action sparked a war of words between the two states. With Haryana-Delhi border sealed, farmers faced resistance in their attempt to reach Delhi. Delhi Police had already turned down farmers' requests to protest in the city-state. Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been staging protests against new farm laws. Several opposition parties have termed these contentious agricultural bills as anti-farmer.
Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said Delhi has sufficient infrastructure and equipment to vaccinate its entire population in a few weeks once a COVID-19 vaccine is available."There is no need to worry about storage of vaccines. We have a large number of health care facilities, such as mohalla clinics, poly clinics, and hospitals etc, where a COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to people," Jain said. "Once a vaccine is available, we can vaccinate the entire population of Delhi in a few weeks," the minister said. Jain also said Delhi should be given priority during the distribution of the vaccine as it is the national capital. Watch the full video for more details.
West Bengal's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on November 27 slammed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by saying that she gets scared when BJP leaders come from Delhi in WB. He said, "Mamata is scared when our leaders come from Delhi. When Bapu comes from Gujarat you revere him, why fear when Modi Ji and Amit ji come from same place? There's conspiracy to make West Bengal into West Bangladesh, terror groups are active here, we want to improve it."
Security forces used tear gas to disperse the agitating farmers near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway on November 27. Police used water cannon and tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers at Tikri..