Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak takes heat for 'ungrateful' contestant crack
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak takes heat for 'ungrateful' contestant crack
Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:48s - Published
5 minutes ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak takes heat for 'ungrateful' contestant crack
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak jokingly calls out 'ungrateful' contestant: 'I finally snapped!'
Pat Sajak nearly lost his cool on a "Wheel of Fortune' contestant on Wednesday, leading him to...
FOXNews.com - Published
1 day ago
Pat Sajak Apologizes for Yelling at 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant
Pat Sajak has apologized for yelling at a contestant on "Wheel of Fortune." The game show host...
Newsmax - Published
22 hours ago
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Black Friday
Diego Maradona
Best Buy
White House
UEFA Europa League
New York City
Baltimore Ravens
Thanksgiving
Dallas Cowboys
Macy's
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
China
Lamar Jackson
The Masked Singer
Antonio Gibson
Victoria
Nintendo Switch
Rosario Dawson
Baby Yoda
Mike McCarthy
Chapter 13
Paul Anka
Ravens Covid
Bad Bunny
Apple Black Friday
WORTH WATCHING
Trump says he will leave White House if Electoral College confirms Biden's win
Black Friday: Amazon workers in Germany go on strike over working conditions
Napoli hold moment's silence for iconic son Maradona
Trump says 'certainly will' leave WH if Biden wins