Johnson defends tiering system amid backlash

On the issue of Brexit, Boris Johnson said the likelihood of a deal was "verymuch determined " by the EU. "There's a deal to be done if they want to do it,which would, I think, benefit people on both sides of the of the channel," hesaid, adding the UK would still "prosper mightily" in the event of a no-dealBrexit.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "it is true that it's going to be tough for a while", when asked if he could be "honest" about areas moving down tiers in the next few weeks. It comes after more than 55 million people in England will be placed into Tier 2 and Tier 3 measures when the second national lockdown ends on December 2. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has defended the Government’s latest tiered controls forEngland, saying they were essential to get coronavirus levels down. The PrimeMinister acknowledged that many people felt “frustrated” – particularly ifthey were in an area with low infection rates. “I know it is frustrating forpeople when they are in a high-tier area when there is very little incidencein their village or their area. I totally understand why people feelfrustrated,” he said during a visit to a public health laboratory in Wiltshirein a pooled clip for broadcasters.
