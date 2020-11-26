Johnson defends tiering system amid backlash

Global  
 

Boris Johnson has defended the Government’s latest tiered controls forEngland, saying they were essential to get coronavirus levels down.

The PrimeMinister acknowledged that many people felt “frustrated” – particularly ifthey were in an area with low infection rates.

“I know it is frustrating forpeople when they are in a high-tier area when there is very little incidencein their village or their area.

I totally understand why people feelfrustrated,” he said during a visit to a public health laboratory in Wiltshirein a pooled clip for broadcasters.


