Related videos from verified sources Matthew Perry engaged



Friends star Matthew Perry is engaged. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 5 hours ago Matthew Perry has gotten engaged!



Matthew Perry is engaged to Molly Hurwitz, after the pair have been dating since 2018 Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:59 Published 18 hours ago See the cast of 'Friends' then and now



"Friends" premiered on television in 1994 and fans still obsess over the iconic show. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer became household.. Credit: Page Six Duration: 01:27 Published 2 days ago