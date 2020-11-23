People in Maidstone react to being put under Tier 3 measures

Hull has the highest coronavirus rate in England, with 1,477 new casesrecorded in the seven days to November 19 – the equivalent of 568.6 cases per100,000 people. This is down from 779.9 in the seven days to November 12.Swale in Kent has the second highest rate, up slightly from 531 to 565, with848 new cases. Thanet is in third place, where the rate has risen a littlefrom 485.5 to 508, with 721 new cases.
Eating chicken from some of our main supermarkets equals deforestation in Brazil. Chicken sold by Tesco, Asda and Lidl - and served up at McDonald's and Nando's - is reared on soya grown on what was wooded savannah - until fires conveniently transformed it into farmland.
NHS England Cancer lead Professor Peter Johnson has explained how a new blood test that may be able to detect more than 50 types of cancer will work.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "it is true that it's going to be tough for a while", when asked if he could be "honest" about areas moving down tiers in the next few weeks. It comes after more than 55 million people in England will be placed into Tier 2 and Tier 3 measures when the second national lockdown ends on December 2.
During a visit to the Public Health England laboratory at Porton Down in Wiltshire, Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that people were "frustrated" with the new Covid tier system in England, particularly those in areas of low infection.