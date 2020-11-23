Global  
 

People in Maidstone react to being put under Tier 3 measures

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:38s - Published
People in Maidstone react to being put under Tier 3 measures

People in Maidstone react to being put under Tier 3 measures

The people of Maidstone express their views as the entire county of Kent is set to be placed into Tier 3 restrictions when the England national lockdown ends on December 2nd.

Report by Patelr.

