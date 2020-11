Marylanders are still heading out for Black Friday deals this year.



Related videos from verified sources Local stores participating in Small Business Saturday



Black Friday and Small Business Saturday will look different this year, but Southwest Florida businesses say before looking for big-store door-busters, consider what’s right in front of you, and shop.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:42 Published 2 hours ago DWYM: Shop tonight, Thursday or Friday



The Black Friday deals are finally here – but should you shop tonight, Thanksgiving Day or Friday? Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:17 Published 2 days ago 7 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can Shop for Under $25



You don’t want to miss out on these savings. Credit: Better Homes & Gardens Duration: 00:43 Published 2 days ago