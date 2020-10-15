Global  
 

Dolly Parton On Collaborating With Miley Cyrus, Michael Bublé

While speaking with ET Canada's Roz Weston, country queen Dolly Parton details her new holiday album 'A Holly Dolly Christmas', including collaborations with Michael Bublé and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

Plus, the singer reveals if she's naughty or nice this holiday season.


