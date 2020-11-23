Global  
 

Black Friday Shoppers Risk Catching COVID-19 While Shopping for Deals

Black Friday Shoppers Risk Catching COVID-19 While Shopping for Deals

Devin Fehely reports on stores scaling back on Black Friday due to COVID-19 but still seeing lots of shoppers.


Masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major U.S. retailers including Macy's Inc, Walmart Inc and Best Buy on Black Friday as early online deals and worry about the spike in COVID-19 cases..

Despite an even greater reason to shop online this year, diehard shoppers lined up for a traditional shopping experience.

Many retailers encouraged shoppers to go online for the best deals, but there were still some lines to be found in stores.

