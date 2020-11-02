Google rolling out new feature called 'Chrome Actions'

Tech giant Google is gradually rolling out a new feature to Google Chrome 87 that allows the user to type commands in the address bar that performs specific browser actions.

According to Mashable, this new feature is called 'Chrome Actions' and allows the user to type in a command, causing an action to be displayed in the address bar search results.

When the user selects that action, it will be executed in the browser.

The new option can help user directly search in Google or the engine of choice and even present calculations and unit conversions even before pressing 'Enter'.

Its next trick might appeal to a certain class of users who are more used to entering commands in a terminal or envision themselves giving orders to the browser through typed commands.