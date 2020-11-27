NBC 26 weather forecast

The pick day of the weekend will be Saturday with plenty of sun and highs in the upper-40s.

It's not like Sunday will be that bad though, though we'll have more clouds, some wind and highs in the low-40s.

Monday will be blustery and cooler with highs struggling to make it above freezing.

A few flurries are possible.

NO snowstorms are in the forecast as we move into the beginning of December.