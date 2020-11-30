Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

It is going to be a blustery and chilly day today with highs only making it to the freezing mark.

The thing that will make it feel colder are the blustery winds that may be gusting to 30 MPH at times.

You could see a few passing flurries.

Tonight will still be blustery with lows in the upper-teens.

Tuesday will still be on the blustery side, but we'll have plenty of sun.

Temperatures won't be quite as cold either with highs in the upper-30s.

Tuesday night will be dry and quiet with a little wind and lows around 20°.

Wednesday will also have plenty of sun with mild temperatures.

Things look dry right into the weekend.