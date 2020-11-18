Lorraine 2

Global  
 

Black friday is notorious for - great deals, long lines, and- crowded stores.

- news 25's lorraine weiskopf - - - - visited edgewater mall to see i- the 'biggest shopping day of th- year' is- selling itself short in turnout- with the pandemic.- - the locally owned, bella- rose boutique, drew in one of - the biggest black friday- turnouts at edgewater mall.

The- had a line of shoppers- waiting to get in for their - super sales, only alllowing 50%- capacity.

- the owner is pleased with the - attendance to her store - haley ruiz, owner, bella rose - boutique "in the retail busines- it's- really important, that's our- prime time."- especially considering their- past few months as a- small buisness during a pandemi- haley ruiz, owner, bella rose - boutique: "it's been tough, - we're - thankful that were are able to- open this.

We were not sure - towards summer.

If we were- even going to have a christmas- - - - and holidays."

One of their - workers had a restless night, - unsure of how - hectic her first blck friday- working would be.

- taylor gill, employee bella ros- boutique: "i was so anxious las- night i coudlnt even sleep" - sleep?

That's something - typically unheard of when - a group from hurley mississippi- goes black friday - shopping.

- presleigh cumbest, shopper from- hurley, - ms"normally we would go from si- o'clock yesterday afternoon and- still be going non- stop."- yet this year hasn't been too - sleepless for the "girls on a - mission."

- but is it still their favorite- holiday?

Presleigh cumbest, - shopper from hurley, ms: "yeah- it- is, i do love this time of year- " its family time really.

- youget to see a lot of family - you - don't get to see all the time."- going into the christmas season- edgewater mall- is having what they consider- good sales, as for the 'biggest- shopping day' of the year durin- the pandemic- terry powell, general manager,- edgewater - mall:"i think that, things are- different it's not the same but- its here" - in biloxi, lorraine weiskopf, - news 25.- - -




