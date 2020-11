Student business feeds thousands around the Tri-State during the holidays Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:41s - Published 2 days ago Student business feeds thousands around the Tri-State during the holidays While many high school students are relaxing over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a group of students from Ross High School is working this weekend to feed hungry families. 0

