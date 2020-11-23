Small businesses urge community to shop local

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 1 day ago

Many businesses say they're relying on the community's support to remain afloat.

Covid has changed the game for black friday.

That doesn't mean it's*not*still happening... it just looks different than in years past.

And many say -- its going to be a make or break situation for small businesses -- who have been hit*especially hard by the pandemic.

But the energy today has been*much different and even just walking around downtown eugene proves that this year is unlike anything many have seen before-- so these businesses are relying hard on the community.

Many chose to shop online this year.

The national retail federation expects that online sales will jump 20 to 30 percent this year.

Which aligns with what i saw today.

No extreme lines out of doors.

And of course, tight limits on how many people can be inside--because of the 2-week freeze.

So what does this mean for small businesses?

The manager at eugene toy and hobby described all of the moving parts in this pandemic as a complete rollercoaster.

As he puts it, small businesses are in desperate need of the community's help.

"it's just supporting your neighbors, your friends and your families.

We're the people who are also here to go to other local businesses, shop locally at grocery stores, kind of a thing.

And then keeping our kids in the communities, really just driving our local economy is really what keeps us going so we'd like to see other people do that too."

He says there hasn't been as much foot traffic as past years, but online sales are actually doing really well.

Many people have been choosing the drive through order option, where they can have their items delivered to their trunk or back seat--something several businesses are offering this year.

Just like so many of the local businesses i've spoken to--he tells me they're grateful for those who do choose to shop local--after their 87 years of service in the community.

