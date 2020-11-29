Small Business Saturday in Illinois

Video Credit: WTHI - Published on November 29, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has no doubt had an impact businesses across the wabash valley and beyond.

Now... business owners are banking on holiday sales to get them through the end of the year.

According to the national retail federation's holiday shopping survey... more shoppers plan to spend money online.

60-percent say they'll make holiday purchases on the internet... that's up 4-percent from last year.

Fewer people will shop at department and retails stores.

The survey did find 1-consistency.

23-percent of shoppers plan to shop at local or small businesses.

That's the same at 20-19.

Business owners are hoping to cash in on small business saturday after months of living through a pandemic.

Richard solomon continues our coverage of coronavirus in the wabash valley.

"nats of christmas music" holiday cheer is in the air.

Christmas trees are lit... people -- out shopping for gifts.

For olivia bender... this holiday season has brings her a day full of hope.

"it's an opportunity for people to show love to their community, to come in and shop small.

'cause this is a lot of people's livelihood.

This is their all or nothing."

Small business saturday has been marked on bender's calender for some time now.

The manager of tatum's place boutique says businesses have endured a difficult year with covid-19 and shutdowns.

So... this day... is more important now than it's ever been.

"it feels good to see people again and i know some people who haven't been out of their house since march that have come out finally to christmas shop.

" the clothing store has adapted to this new world we live in.

Bender says... while you're scoring big on unbeatable deals... you'll see numerous sanitizing stations and signs with health guidelines.

"i think people are just being more responsible.

They're abiding by the 6 foot rule.

They're really making sure that they're spaced out, nobody's crowding anybody."

Bender says she had a sense of nostalgia... with people coming in... hearing laughter... and knowing there's a smile behind that mask.

As christmas rolls around... small business saturday is a gift many say they have needed all year.

"it's monumental.

It's so important to have normalcy for a little bit, like 30 minutes to and hour."

Reporting in marshall, illinois richard solomon, news 10.